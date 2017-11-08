Jeanie M. Fortado

Jeanie M. Fortado, 71, of Fort Madison, Iowa (formerly of Nauvoo, Illinois) passed away at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born August 22, 1946 in Fort Madison, Iowa the daughter of Woodrow and Loretta (Tucker) Wilson. On May 27, 1967 she married David Fortado at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, Illinois. They later divorced.

Survivors include her four children: David M. Fortado of Nauvoo, Illinois, Tom (Stephanie) Fortado of Nauvoo, Illinois, Sandi Barker (Kumar Wickramasingha) of Fort Madison, Iowa and Debbie Wiseman of Fort Madison, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren: Tony, Tyler, Cole and Austin Fortado, Catelynn, Marshall, Anna and Lennon Barker, Elizabeth Wickramasingha, Alicia Ramatowski, Jillian, Gavin and Henry Wiseman; two sisters: Carol (Ed) Lange of Two Rivers, Wisconsin and Sandy (Rich) Hopper of Nauvoo, Illinois; three brothers: Henry “Hank” Wilson of Nauvoo, Illinois, Joe (Vicky) Wilson of Dallas City, Illinois and Jim (Linda) Wilson of Nauvoo, Illinois; one brother-in-law: Joe Meierotto of West Point, Iowa; one sister-in-law: Carole Wilson of Nauvoo, Illinois; best friend: Vicki Clark and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Bev Meierotto and Gina Nicol; three brothers: Thomas and Woodrow “Mick” Wilson and Jack Schuck and one sister-in-law: Judy Schuck.

Jeanie was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. She received her Associates Degree in Business from Carl Sandberg College. She worked for Sheaffer Pen Co., Fruehauf and Wabash in Fort Madison, Iowa. She transferred to LaFayette, Indiana with Wabash and later returned to the area and managed the Knights of Columbus Columbus Club in Fort Madison. Jeanie was a member of the Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison. She was active in Relay for Life having battled cancer herself. Jeanie was instrumental in building and developing Elliott Test Kitchen at its early stages. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, traveling, running and walking.

Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, Illinois where the family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that evening. A parish rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Her body will be cremated following the visitation.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo with Father Thomas Szydlik as celebrant.

Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Nauvoo.

A memorial has been established in her memory to the Test Kitchen Education Foundation.

The Schmitz Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com