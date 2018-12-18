Jeanette Fessenden

Jeanette Fessenden, 93, of Wayland, died Monday, December 17, 2018 at Parkview Home in Wayland, where a memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for The Multiple Sclerosis Society and The Alzheimer’s Association. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Marilyn Jeanette (Franklin) Fessenden was born May 4, 1925 in North East, PA, the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn (Calkins) Franklin. She graduated from Wayland High School, NY, in 1944 and Jamestown Community College with a RN degree. She worked at WCA Hospital in Jamestown, NY, in surgery and labor and delivery. On June 30, 1961 she was united in marriage to Raymond L. Fessenden.

Jeanette was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Sinclairville, NY, the Frewsburg Trail Riders Group, and the Red Hat Society of Wayland, IA. She was a member of the Ivory Baptist Church in Frewsburg, NY and was active in the Monday Night Ladies Bible Study. Jeanette enjoyed painting, sewing, ceramics, model train collecting and making Raggedy Ann dolls and teddy bears.

Survivors include two children: Connie Horton of Mexico and Phoenix, AZ, Timothy (Janis) McConnell of Wayland, IA, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one brother Fredrick Franklin of TX.

Preceding Jeanette in death were her parents, her husband, two daughters: Susan and Rebecca, one son James, a sister Velma Dailey and a brother James Franklin.