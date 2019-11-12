Jean Marie Walters (final arrangements)

Jean Marie Walters, 79, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Mt. Ayr, Iowa to Cecil and Opal Rusk on May 18, 1940. She joined 4 older siblings (Glendoris, Bill, MaryAnn, and Patricia). She graduated from ¬¬¬Mt. Ayr High School in 1958 and married Keith Walters on December 28, 1958. By the time they were 25, they had 4 children. They spent the rest of their lives focused on their family. Keith and Jean moved to southeast Iowa in 1965. They worked together on many ventures and she helped with all Keith’s creative projects. They did everything together, but Keith always gave Jean the credit for raising their children. Throughout all the years of Keith’s health challenges, Jean was his rock. Jean always did whatever needed to be done for their family: working hard at home and in several different jobs outside the home. She enjoyed her family, a fast-paced game of cards, gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, children Kelly Liddell and Kevin Walters, and her husband of 59 years.

Left to honor her memory are:

Daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Wayne Heffner of North Liberty and their family: Kaleb (Alexandra) Heffner and Maddox and Brooks; Karis (Chris) Cains; and Kirah (Jordan) Johnson and Alex, Cody and Eliza;

Son and daughter-in-law, Kody and Lauri Walters of Tiffin and their sons Keegan Walters and Killian Walters;

Son-in-law Todd Liddell and his family: Ryan (Hannah) Liddell and Josiah, Boaz, Ezekiel and Asher; Colin (Rachel) Liddell and Caemon, Violet and Benjamin; Dalen Liddell; and Rolan Liddell.

Sister-in-law, Thelma Rusk and many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, November 14 at Wayland Mennonite Church with Rev. Wayne Heffner and Rev. Kelly Slagel officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A memorial has been established for the Wayland Fire Department. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.