Jazz Band Qualifies for State Jazz Championships

courtesy of Dave Schneider

Mount Pleasant High School’s Jazz 1 has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships on April 4 in Ames by virtue of a second place finish Saturday in class 3A at the District Jazz Festival hosted by Iowa City West High School. Also at the competition, Jazz 2 placed first in the 3A Second Bands division, with Annika Rynders being named Best Soloist among bands in that class. And the Middle School Jazz Band placed third in the Middle School Division.