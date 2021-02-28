Jazz Band Contest Results

Thirteen high school jazz bands representing 10 schools competed Friday and Saturday at the Indian Hills JazzFest in Ottumwa. Mount Pleasant Community High School’s Jazz 1 placed first in Class 3A while Jazz 2 placed second among Second Bands. Due to COVID, this was the only in-person competition Mount Pleasant was able to attend this season. The Tallcorn Jazz Festival, hosted annually by the University of Northern Iowa, was held virtually this year. There was no actual competition but Mount Pleasant did submit videos for evaluation by judges. All other competitions in the region were not held.

Submitted by Dave Schneider