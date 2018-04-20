JAY STREET SEWER PROJECT

The Jay St. Sewer Project begins Monday April 23rd and will start with the closure of the South Locust St. & Green St. Intersection. Crews will be placing all the barricades Monday Morning April 23rd so saw crews can cut the concrete to be removed. Drish Construction will then begin removing the street surface. Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities will be replacing a watermain through the intersection prior to Drish Construction moving into the intersection. Drish will begin sewer construction West of Locust St. on Green St. later in the week of April 23rd.