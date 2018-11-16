Jay Street Sewer Project Update

Drish Construction will be finishing up laying sewer in the alley East of Jay St. between Washington St. & Clay St. his week finishing up on Friday November 16th. Starting Monday November 19th Drish Construction will start the crossing of Monroe St. & Jay Street Intersection. They will be working in this intersection the majority of the coming week prior to Thanksgiving on November 22nd.

The Mt Pleasant Utilities will be assisting with underground power lines. The Mt Pleasant Utilities Water Dept. will be working on abandoning some old mains and reconnecting water services in the Monroe St. & Jay St. intersection. The Utilities estimate their work will take an additional 3 days.

Jones Contracting poured the remaining portion of the Clay St. & Jay St. intersection today November 15th. They also worked on some sidewalk and driveways at the same intersection. Tomorrow Friday November 16th they plan to pour the rest of the Warren & Jay St. intersection and then what driveways they have time for. The weather forecast looks like it will be Tuesday Afternoon and Wednesday November 20th & 21st before temperatures will get high enough to pour again.

Sanitary Sewer & Rehab Point Repairs

Hagerty Earthworks will start Monday November 19th on a point Repair on South Adams St. between Webster St. & Green St. Everyone will be able to get into their driveways in this block but it will be closed to thru traffic. This is estimated to take 2 to 3 days. Once we near completing this repair we will be posting our next location.