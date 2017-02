January Year in review WX 2017

The year 2017 started out dry and warm. The average high temperature was 34 degrees, normal is 31 degrees. The warmest 24 hour reading was 51 degrees on the final day of the month. The average low was 17 degrees with normal being 14 degrees. The coldest 24 hour reading in January was -4 degrees on the 6th of the month. We recorded just under 2” of snow for the month and .02 water. Average water content is 1.31 inches.