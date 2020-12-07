Janice Sinclair

Janice Sinclair, 78, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at New London Specialty Care in New London.

Janice Eileen Whaley Sinclair was born April 25, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Herman Russell and Lucille Lola Parker Whaley. She grew up in the Mt. Pleasant community and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1960. She attended Open Bible College in Des Moines for two years, and in 1970 completed one year in the nursing program at Southeastern Community College in Burlington.

Following graduation, she worked for two years at the Anderson-Erickson Dairy. She was employed at IAAP from 1966-1968. Janice had her own upholstery business for more than 20 years, Upholstery Clinic in New London and Salem and The What Not Shop in Mt. Pleasant.

On April 22, 1962, she married Russell Sinclair in Indianola, Iowa. They later divorced. She married James Cady on August 20, 1977 in New London, Iowa. They also divorced. On July 21, 1985, she married Samuel Savage in Kahoka, Missouri.

She was a member of the Oakland Mills Community Church and had been attending the New London Christian Church.

She is survived by daughter Carole Sinclair, son Rusty (Mary) Sinclair and daughter Janelle (Shane) Swails, one twin sister, Joyce Stevens, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Richard Whaley, Gary Whaley and one sister, Patricia Richenberger.

A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund for the Fellowship Cup. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Janice and her family. www.powellfuneralhomes.com