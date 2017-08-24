Janice Darlene Bush

Janice Darlene Bush 70, of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Following the visitation, cremation will be accorded. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.