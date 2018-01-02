Janet M. Sutter

Janet M. Sutter, 56, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017, at the Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ, from injuries sustained in an accident.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Friday, January 5, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Calvary Baptist Church, 803 E. Mapleleaf Drive, with Pastor Rick Moorman officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Mills Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born October 17, 1961, in Fairfield, IA, Janet Marlene was the daughter of Ernest William and Mabel Elna Moyers Haines. She was a 1980 graduate of Fairfield High School and attended Southeastern Community College. Janet married Charles R. “Chuck” Sutter on August 10, 1994, in Sturgis, SD.

Employed at the Iowa Department of Transportation, Janet held several positions over her 37 years of employment. She was an equipment operator for many years, a driver’s license examiner, and most recently was the purchasing agent. She was a member of the Lockridge Rough Riders.

Known as a fabulous cook by her loving family, Janet had many talents. She was an avid horseback rider and trained horses. Janet enjoyed square dancing, taught square dance lessons, and called square dances in the area. She liked to play cards, especially Pitch and Cribbage. Janet loved to camp with family and friends.

Along with her husband, Chuck, of 23 years, Janet is survived by two daughters, Tina (Jimmy) Mathews of Salem, IA and Jessica (Joe) Howard of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a son, Lamont (Jodi) Sutter of Salem, IA; three brothers, Bill (Bettye) Haines, Leo (Georgia) Haines, and Ron (Heidi) Haines, all of Fairfield, IA; a sister, Elna Haines of Bloomfield, IA; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Harvey of West Point, IA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Zach, Marla, Alison, Sara, Avery, Hailey, Camden, Aiden, and Joseph.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karla Harvey.