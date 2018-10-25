Janet Lee Clarkson

Janet Lee Clarkson, 68, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born July 23, 1950, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Genevieve (Schlicher) Fraise.

Survivors include two sons: Tom Ruble of Donnellson and Jason (Rachel) Ruble of Fort Madison; three grandchildren: Genevieve, Gabrielle and Roan Ruble; three step-grandchildren: Camdon, Reuben and Renzo Eid; one brother: Steve (Debbie) Fraise of Montrose; two sisters: Sandy (Mike) Smith of Marengo and Sara (Gary) Sandburg of Fort Madison. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two grandchildren: Thomas Ruble and Taylor Ruble and step-father: Keith Fraise.

Janet attended Central Lee High School. She worked at the Keokuk Area Hospital for over twenty-five years. She was a member of the Cardiac Kapers and American Quarter Horse Association. She enjoyed horse riding, camping at the Tri-State Rodeo, her dogs and cats, traveling to South Dakota to trail ride and spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

Family will meet with friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark P. Spring officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.