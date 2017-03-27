Janet E. Ensminger

Janet E. Ensminger, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Marty Goetz officiating. Following the service cremation will be accorded and inurnment, at Forest Home Cemetery, will be at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Great River Hospice House or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.