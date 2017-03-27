Janet E. EnsmingerWritten by Theresa Rose on March 27, 2017
Janet E. Ensminger, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.
Visitation will begin after 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Marty Goetz officiating. Following the service cremation will be accorded and inurnment, at Forest Home Cemetery, will be at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Great River Hospice House or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.