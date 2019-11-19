Janet Ann Rooney

Janet Ann Rooney, 81, passed away at 12:29 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Sunnybrook in Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was born November 11, 1938, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne Douglas and Virginia Belle (Jones) Watkins. On August 28, 1957, she married Lawrence “Mouse” Rooney at the Donnellson Presbyterian Church, in Donnellson, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2010.

Survivors include her two daughters: Gini (Doug) McAdams of Montrose, Iowa and Jill (Lyle) Thompson of Donnellson, Iowa; two sons: Pat (Patty) Rooney of Donnellson, Iowa and Jon (Jocelyn) Rooney of Donnellson, Iowa; fourteen grandchildren: Scott, Katelyn, Mark, Joseph, Jena, Kara, Christine, Jon, Brandon, Benjamin, Adam, Raina, Sharraden and Dustin; fourteen great grandchildren: Emili, Elizabeth, Holden, Heath, Emorie, Joseph, Leah, Greyson, Riley, Brooklyn, Liam, Ainslee, Scarlett and Rosealie; two sisters: Phyllis Thatcher and Charlotte Appledorn. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Janet was a 1957 graduate of Donnellson High School. She enjoyed playing euchre, horses and basketball.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A private family graveside service will be held at Argyle Memorial Gardens.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.