Jane E. LaMore

Jane E. LaMore, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at her residence.

A funeral service for Jane LaMore will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 26 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 North Main, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Deborah J. Stowers, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the Southview Cemetery, North Adams, Massachusetts. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Wednesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First United Methodist Church or HCI Care Services. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com