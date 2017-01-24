Jane E. LaMore

Jane E. LaMore, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 21, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. LaMore, the former Jane Esther Blackburn, was born June 4, 1924 in Pittsfield, MA. She was the daughter of William E. and Meta Irene (Putnam) Blackburn. She attended Lanesboro Grade School and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942. She the graduated from Berkshire Business College in 1944. On June 27, 1953 at the Adams Methodist Church, Adams, MA, Jane was united in marriage to the Rev. Dr. George Edward LaMore, Jr. Dr. LaMore died Sunday, November 23, 2014 at their residence in Mt. Pleasant.

After graduating from Berkshire Business College and prior to her marriage, Jane worked for a hardware store. She then took a position with Miss Hall’s School – an all-girls school. After her marriage, Jane and her family moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1959, where Dr. LaMore was named College Chaplain for Iowa Wesleyan. Jane was very proud to consider herself a homemaker and mom. It was a role she treasured. She traveled extensively with her family – especially camping outings and trips to visit family and friends back east.

Mrs. LaMore was a member of First United Methodist Church. She sang Alto in the Chancel Choir of the church for nearly all of her years in Mt. Pleasant. She was a gifted knitter and cook. Jane possessed a zeal for learning. She took all but one of her husband’s classes at Iowa Wesleyan University. She claimed that one of her most treasured accomplishments was that of having 61 years of a beautiful marriage.

Those thankful for sharing in Jane’s life include her 2 sons – Christian John LaMore of Mt. Pleasant and Wesley Paul LaMore and his wife April of Pittsfield, MA; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Kate Blackburn Jantzen of Connecticut; 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 6 nieces & nephews.

Her parents and husband, a sister – Justine B. Luellen, a brother – William E. Blackburn, Jr. and a nephew precede Jane in death.