Jane A. Kisling

Jane A. Kisling, 72 of rural Stockport died at 5:39 P.M. Sunday December 25, 2016 at Keosauqua

Health Care Center. She was born August 28, 1944 in Oskaloosa to Orin Opal Bruere Havener and graduated from Cardinal High School, Eldon. Jane married Norman Kisling December 31, 1963 in Fairfield. She was a farm homemaker who assisted her husband with their farming operation. She had also served as a paraprofessional helping children with their school work and had worked at Walmart in Fairfield and Farmers Store in Birmingham.

She was an active member of Stockport Christian Church where she conducted a card ministry and assisted with all phases of church work and cooked at IAMO Church Camp in northern Missouri.

Surviving are her husband, Norman, a son, Michael Kisling (Kim), a daughter, Teresa Adkins (Nathan) and five grandsons, Zachery, Corbin, and Colton Kisling and Mitchell and Thomas Adkins all of Stockport. Also surviving are four brothers, Charles Havener (Jane) and Don Havener (Connie) all of DeWitt, Lyle Havener (Terry) of Pleasant Hill and her twin, Jerry Havener (Sherry) of Red Oak; two sisters, Billie Wilfong (Ernie) of Omaha, NE and Peggy Taylor of Moab, UT, a step-brother, Paul Smith of Washington, IA and a step-sister, Marcia Dautremont of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Burke Taylor.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday December 29, 2016 in Stockport Christian Church with Pastor Nathan Chaplin and Larry Shipley officiating. Burial will be in Miller Chapel Cemetery northeast of Keosauqua. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Wednesday at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with family present 5-7 P.M. Memorials to Van Buren Education Foundation, Stockport, Stockport Christian Church or HCI Hospice may be left at the funeral home or church or mailed to the family at 28852 170th Street, Stockport, IA 52651