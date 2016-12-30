January 11, WMU School Board Meeting

January 11, WMU School Board MeetingWritten by Theresa Rose on December 30, 2016
WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU
6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, January 11, 2017
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Open Forum
- Consent Agenda
- Consent – Minutes
- Consent – Personnel
- Consent – Bills for Payment
- Consent – Financial Report
- Reports/Presentations
- Elementary/Curriculum Report
- Secondary Report
- Superintendent/Facilities Report
- Board Member Reports
- Board Policy Review (Edwards): 414-Classified Employee Leave; 606.1-Class Size-Class Grouping; 800-Objectives of Buildings and Sites; 801-Site Acquisition and Building Construction; 802-Maintenance, Operation and Management; 803-Selling and Leasing; 804-Safety Program
- General Business
- Closed Session per Iowa Code 21.5 (i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual.
- Adjournment