January 11, WMU School Board Meeting

Written by Theresa Rose on December 30, 2016

WINFIELD – MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

TENTATIVE AGENDA ~ LIBRARY, W-MU

 

6:00 p.m. ~ Wednesday, January 11, 2017

 

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  • Open Forum
  1. Consent Agenda
    1. Consent – Minutes
    2. Consent – Personnel
    3. Consent – Bills for Payment
    4. Consent – Financial Report

 

  1. Reports/Presentations

 

  1. Elementary/Curriculum Report
  2. Secondary Report
  3. Superintendent/Facilities Report
  4. Board Member Reports
  5.   Board Policy Review (Edwards):  414-Classified Employee Leave; 606.1-Class Size-Class Grouping; 800-Objectives of Buildings and Sites; 801-Site Acquisition and Building Construction; 802-Maintenance, Operation and Management; 803-Selling and Leasing; 804-Safety Program

 

  1. General Business

 

 

  • Closed Session per Iowa Code 21.5 (i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual.

 

 

  • Adjournment

 