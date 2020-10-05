Jamie Coberley

Jamie Lee Coberley, 48, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, October 5, 2020 in Des Moines. He was born December 29, 1971 in Mt. Pleasant to Randall W. and Jeannine Marie Dotson Coberley.

He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He was a lifelong employee of Pizza Hut, attaining the position of manager. Jamie was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed going to Dallas over Thanksgiving to watch them play. Working for the Pizza Hut franchise was important to him; he loved traveling and went to California with his bowling team which he enjoyed.

Survivors include his father and stepmother Randy and Connie Coberley, his mother Jeannine Coberley, and brother Jody Coberley all of Mt. Pleasant; and nieces and nephews, Joey and Camren Coberley, and Brodey, Tessa, and Gavin Cloke. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his sister Jana.

Open visitation will be from noon – 4:00 Thursday, October 8 at Elliott Chapel, New London. There will be a private family time from 4:00 – 5:00 and the family will greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

According to his wishes, his body will be cremated following the visitation and inurnment will be held at a later date at Trinity Cemetery. A memorial has been established for funeral expenses. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.