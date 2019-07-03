James Richard “Dick” Doherty

James Richard “Dick” Doherty, 96, of Springfield, passed away at 11:26 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Regency Care.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson, Iowa with Pastor David Barrett officiating.

Full Military Rites presented by the Donnellson American Legion Post #474.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donnellson American Legion Post #474.

