James Joseph “Jim” Welding, 87, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the West Point Care Center. Born July 20, 1930 in West Point, Nebraska, the son of Joseph and Irene (Kempker) Welding. On October 15, 1955 he married Kay White at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2004. Survivors include three sons: Mick (Kelli) Welding of Morrison, Illinois, Randy (Emily) Welding of West Point, Iowa and Mark (Teresa) Welding of Plainfield, Indiana; two daughters: Denise (Gerry Menke) Welding of Amesbury, Massachusetts and Kim (Joe) D’Ambra of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren; one brother: George (Alma) Welding of Fort Madison, Iowa and one sister: Mary Lou (Sonny) Perry of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Kay; one brother: Tom Welding and two sisters: Joan Greene and Anna Marie Pint. Jim was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Holtz-Geer American Legion Post #668 and the morning coffee club at J&M. He was a charter member of the West Point Veteran’s Memorial Committee. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. From 1955 to 1963 he worked for Boeing, from 1963 to 1968 he worked for NASA under Boeing with the Saturn V Rocket Program, he then returned to West Point and worked at First Miss. He finished his career at the Dyess Air Force Base as a maintenance worker in the Civil Engineers Division of the Air Force until he retired in 1993.Friends may call after 12:00 noon Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A parish rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. and a Christian Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery with full military rites presented by West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post #668. Memorials have been established in his memory for St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the West Point Fire & Rescue. Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.