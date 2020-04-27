James Joseph Cordes

James Joseph Cordes, 89, of New London, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington. He was born September 27, 1930 in Howard County, Iowa to Joseph James and Florence Long Cordes. On January 5, 1979, he married Louise M. Laneville at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Following high school graduation in Waterloo where he wrestled, he served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and New London VFW Post 7641. For many years, Jim provided all of the tomatoes for VFW Taco night. After leaving the service, Jim became a car salesman and eventually a car dealer owning a Pontiac dealership in Waterloo and GM, Dodge and Ford dealerships in Waterloo, Mt. Pleasant and New London. Besides work, he loved horses, all sports, cheering for the Cubs, Bears and Hawkeyes, and was an absolutely #1 devoted fan of the New London Tigers.

Besides his wife, Jim is survived by his children; Cathy Cordes of Dallas, Texas, Susan (Rick) Miller of Waterloo, Tony Cordes of Waterloo, Steven (Lori) Sproul of Ft. Madison, Mary (John) Phillips of San Tan Valley, Arizona and Joseph James (Kelsey) Cordes of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren; Jack Miller, J.W. (Blaire) Phillips, Shelby (Troy) Henning, Anika Sproul, Drew Nolting, Megan Nolting and A.J. Nolting, Hudson Cordes; great-grandson Dash Henning; one brother John Cordes of Waterloo; one sister Mavis Differding of Jesup; and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

In keeping with the Governor’s executive order during the COVID-19 health crisis, a Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date. According to his wishes his body has been cremated. A memorial has been established for VFW Post 7641. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.