James “Jimmy” W. Graves 54, of Columbus Junction passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at his home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 10:30 a.m.at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello with Rev. Dan Doolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbus City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at the Solid Rock Baptist Church from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements.