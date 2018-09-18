James “Jim” Wiley

James “Jim” Wiley, 79, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on September 15, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He was born on December 9, 1938 to Ralph and Anna Grimes Wiley in Van Buren County, Iowa. Jim grew up near Cantril, attended Wiley Country School and later graduated from Cantril High School in 1956. On June 8, 1958 Jim married the love of his life, Marilyn Hervey. Jim and Marilyn have both lived their entire life in Van Buren County and together, they raised four children, Randy, Linda, Wesley and Rob on the family farm.

Jim worked for Van Buren County for more than 30 years and retired as a Secondary Roads Foreman. Shortly after retirement he went to work at Randy’s Plumbing where he was able to work alongside his son and grandson. Jim could fix anything and if he didn’t have the proper tool to get the job done, he made the right tool for the job. He was a hard worker who farmed in evenings and spent all of his available time with his wife and children. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family deeply and will be missed by those he leaves behind.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three sons, Randy (Melinda) Wiley of Cantril, Wesley (Carrie) Wiley of Silt, Colorado; Rob (Beth) Wiley of Keosauqua; a daughter, Linda (Stan) Whitten of Keosauqua; nine grandchildren, Eric (Jeni) Wiley of Douds, Iowa; Miranda (Mark) Levin of Anchorage, Alaska; Kyla (Ryan) Loucks of Clive, Iowa; Noah and Hallie Whitten of Keosauqua, Iowa; Shannon (Mike) Tucker of Wayland, Iowa; Jacob Wiley of Leadville, Colorado; Colton Wiley of Rifle, Colorado; Hannah Wiley of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Barb Short of Cantril, Helen Hamburg of Cantril, Sue (Edwin) Burchett of Milton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Ricky Lee Wiley; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Helen Hervey; and two brothers-in-law, Dwight Short, Jack Hamburg.

Per Jim’s wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua with Larry Shipley officiating. Visitation will open at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018 with family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. A private burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Center Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Center Chapel Cemetery or to the family to be designated at a later date.