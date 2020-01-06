James “Jim” Ronald Hester

James “Jim” Ronald Hester, 83, of Wayland, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland. Visitation will be held from 12:00-5:00 PM with the family present from 3:00-5:00 Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Wayland. Burial will be at Cottonwood Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

James Hester was born August 15, 1936 in Burlington, IA, the son of Willie and Alice (Cable) Hester. He was united into Marriage to Janice Marion on July 10, 1962 in Galesburg, IL. Jim worked at McCleery Cummings for 20 years. He attended Cottonwood church and was a member of the lion’s club in Wayland. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and volunteering at the Parkview Home in Wayland.

James is survived by his wife Janice, children; Ronald (Leanne) Hester of Baxter, IA, Joe Corman of Wayland, IA, Cheryl (Don) Huffman of Batavia, IA, siblings; Raymond Hester of Burlington, IA, Joyce Pender of Burlington, IA, Marilyn Mullens of Rock Island, IL, Dave Hester of Mediapolis, IA, 7 grandchildren; Matt, David, Ryan, Kylah, Casey, Nicole, Austin, 15 great-grandchildren; Nevaeh, Lilly, Vincent, Macie, McKinnley, Taylor, Paige, Lyric, Graeson, Hadleigh, Wylie, Madison, Tyler, Alexis, and Gracie.

James was preceded in death by his parents, son Jim Hester, brothers Bill Hester, Richard Hester, Wayne Hester, and Larry Hester.