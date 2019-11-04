James “Jim” Johnson

James “Jim” Johnson, 67, of Keosauqua passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 at Keosauqua Health Care Center. His passing completes a lengthy struggle with dementia that was the result of a traumatic brain injury Jim suffered in 2006. While the family is saddened by his passing, they also find comfort in the fact that Jim is no longer suffering.

Jim was born in Van Buren County on December 5, 1951 to Kenneth & Clarice Johnson. He grew up near Stockport and graduated from Van Buren High School. He attended Iowa State University and graduated with a degree is Animal Science. He married Deborah Hostetler on February 23, 1974. Jim and Deb had 3 children they raised together before divorcing in 2008.

After graduating from Iowa State, Jim began a career as a livestock feed salesman that lasted 20 years. He also raised feeder pigs on the “Harrison Farm” that he and Deb purchased North of Stockport. Jim later worked in commercial landscaping and for a short time as a crop insurance adjustor.

One of Jim’s greatest passions was sports. He was nicknamed “Jump” during his high school years while playing basketball at Van Buren. The nickname stuck with him all through adulthood. He enjoyed fast pitch softball and coaching his sons Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed attending Iowa Hawkeye Football and Basketball games.

Jim is survived by his children, Matt (Daneal) Johnson of Des Moines, Drew (Katie) Johnson of Stockport, and Lindsey (Jason) Copeland of Keosauqua; his grandchildren, Kate, Ella, & Charlotte Johnson, Cylee & Kenneth Johnson, Anthony, Keely, & Jace Duncan, and Abel Copeland; his brother, Frank (Patti) Johnson of Bonaparte; and sister, Kathy (Jeff) Aberdeen of Overland Park, Kansas. He was proceeded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Samuel.

A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Inurnment will follow the service at Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 with family present to greet friends from 5 – 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jim Johnson Memorial to be designated at a later date and can be left at the funeral home or mailed to 2664 Stockport Rd., Fairfield, Iowa 52556. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Keosauqua Health Care Center and Every Step Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to him.