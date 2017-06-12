James Harlan Chapter of DAR Meets in June

James Harlan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday morning, June 10th, 2017, at the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant. Twenty-one attended, including guest Penny Cammack of Pipestone, Minnesota, formerly of Salem.

Regent Barbara Welander led the opening rituals, followed by a short business meeting. Vice-Regent Gayle Olson and Sylvia Blaesing reported on their attendance at the Iowa State DAR Conference, held in Ames, April 28-29th. It was announced the Southeast Iowa District meeting will be October 10th this year, in Oskaloosa.

Becky Wright presented a wonderful follow up to her February program on Civil War quilts. Several members brought and displayed a nice selection of quilts. Becky then examined and commented on each. Using her expertise, she identified the pattern and determined the age of the quilt, based on its fabric, style, coloring and stitching. Many of the quilts dated from the 1880s and earlier.

Other members in attendance: Susan Clark, Lena Schrader, Maria Whetsler, Waunita Gibbons, Carol Messer, Wilma Lewis Whitham, Judy Rawson, Pat White, Mary Savage, Sylvia Ridinger, Pat Brown, Margaret Carlson, Janet Mills, Registrar Carol Klopfenstein, Chaplain JoAnn Stout, Helen See .

The next meeting will be 10:00 a.m., June 24, 2017, at the Henry County Conservation Center, Oakland Mills. John Pullis will be the presenter. To carpool, meet 9:30 a.m. at Walmart.

All members of DAR descend from a patriot who fought in the American Revolution. The objectives of DAR are historical preservation and the promotion of education and patriotic endeavors. For information on joining DAR, contact Carol Klopfenstein, 319-257-6987.