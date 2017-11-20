James Harlan Chapter of DAR Honors Vietnam War Era Veterans

James Harlan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday morning, November 18, 2017, at the Veterans’ Hall in Mt. Pleasant. Twenty-one members were able to attend. Hostesses Margaret Savage Carlson, Pat Brown and Sylvia Ridinger provided refreshments.

After opening rituals, Regent Barbara Welander presented a brief history of the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration, which spans thirteen years, 2012-2025. Special guests were Vietnam War Era Veterans, who were presented with certificates and Vietnam Veteran lapel pins: Jim Onorato, Eugene Stewart, Rich Davison, John Mears, Karen Pae, Robert Metzger, Rick Van Winkle, Jerry Smith, Steve Klaus, Dean King, Mike Riepe, Kent White, Ron McDowell, Dave Lundgren, Robert Gholson, Ted Mountz, John Berry, Robert VanDerSnick, Gary Burk, Richard Shaffer and James McDonald. Several family members also attended: Heide Riepe, Pamela Stewart, Margi Mountz, Kate Kinzer, Judy Davison and Erma McDonald, plus DAR members Dianna Klaus and Pat White.

Other DAR members in attendance: Secretary Cathy Helman, Wilma Lewis, Waunita Gibbons, Jane Neil, Carol Messer, Lena Schrader, Helen See, Judy Rawson, Registrar Carol Klopfenstein, Mary Savage, Janet Mills, Chaplain JoAnn Stout, Martha Allen, Debbie Schmidt and Maria Whetsler.

The next regular meeting will be December 16th at 10:00 a.m. at the Parish Hall in Swedesburg. The program will be presented by the Swedesburg Mission Trip Youth.

Members of DAR descend from a patriot who fought in the American Revolution. The objectives of DAR are historical preservation and the promotion of education and patriotic endeavors. For information on joining DAR, contact Carol Klopfenstein, 319-257-6987.