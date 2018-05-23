James Harlan Chapter of DAR Honors Five Area Seniors – 2018

The James Harlan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recognized five Henry County seniors with the “Good Citizen” award at their respective senior awards assembly. DAR stresses the qualities of Good Citizenship, Service, and Dependability to their school, community and nation. Following are the honored students, parents and their chosen college.

Winfield-Mt. Union, Lauren Jamison, Mike and Marcia Jamison, Kirkwood Community College.

WACO, Emily Kerns, Don and Kari Kerns, Missouri Western University.

New London, Katherine McAllister, Lyn and Kari McAllister, U.S. Naval Academy.

Mt. Pleasant Community High School, Dani Broeker, Brent and Wanda Broeker, Loras College.

Mt. Pleasant Christian School, Savannah Jolowski, Tim and Tina Hill, Oral Roberts University.