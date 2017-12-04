James Geeding

James G. Geeding of Mount Pleasant, set off on a new adventure on Friday evening, December 1, 2017.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church rural Wayland, Iowa. Memorials can be made to Mount Pleasant Community Theatre or to the Tade Geeding Memorial Music Fund.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com