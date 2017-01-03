James Edwin Leeper (corrected)

James Edwin Leeper, 76, of Danville, Iowa, died at 1:00 AM on Monday, January 2, 2017 at his residence.

Friends may call from 9 AM to 9 PM on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday evening. A funeral will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Danville United Methodist Church. The Reverend Kathleen Moore will officiate. Burial will be a Center Cemetery on IA 78 3 miles east of Wayland, Iowa. Military rites will be accorded by the Iowa Military Funeral Honors and the Henry County Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

He was born April 17, 1940 on the family farm west of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He was the son of Joseph Edwin and Gratice Darlene (Dold) Leeper. On March 31, 1978, he married JoAnne Mae Cheek at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Burlington, Iowa.

He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1958 and Iowa Wesleyan College in 1962. He obtained a Master of Business Art’s degree from St. Ambrose University in 1989. Mr. Leeper worked for Mason & Hanger-Silas Mason Company at the Burlington Atomic Energy Commission Plant and the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant for 38 years. He was employed at a Scientist, Engineer, Project Manager and Safety Engineer during his career that included work in the People’s Republic of China.

He was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard serving 30 years and retiring at the grade of Lieutenant Colonel in May, 1993. During his career he service as Platoon Leader, Executive Officer, Detachment Commander, Company Commander, Battalion Supply and Equipment Officer, Brigade Logistics Officer and Executive Officer and Commander of the Selective Service Section, Headquarters, Iowa National Guard. He dedicated his service to his brothers, both of whom served in World War II.

Jim was an avid gardener and enjoyed working outdoors with his garden and flowers. He raised irises and peonies that his mother Gratice had raised, hybridized and sold during her years on the family farm. He and his wife traveled extensively across the USA and overseas to Europe and the Caribbean. They went on many cruise vacations also.

He is survived by wife JoAnne Mae (Cheek) Leeper of Danville; 3 daughters & their husbands – Cathleen Ann & Lonne Loney of Iowa City, Christi Loriene & Michael Newland of Liberty, Missouri and Carrie Lynne & Eric Matsko of Suffolk, VA; 3 granddaughters and 5 grandsons – Katie Loney; Blake, Zachary, Caleb, Ephram & Annabelle Newland; Penelope & Silas Matsko.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wilma Pauline (Leeper) Patton and husband Lloyd Zell Patton, brother Denzel Dold Leeper and wife Emily Carvallo Leeper, brother William Frederick Leeper and wife Frances Poindexter Leeper, nieces Jane (Patton) Leffler and Judy (Patton) Van Landingham and nephew Wendell Lloyd Patton.