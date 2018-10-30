James Edmund Small ( final arrangements)

James Edmund Small, 66, of rural Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

He was born on July 2, 1952, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Parley D. and Virginia L. (Edmund) Small. On June 20, 1987, he married Mary Ellen Sabatka in Croton, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Mary of rural Farmington; one daughter: Abby J. Small of Farmington; one grandson: Matthew J. Small and one special cousin: Brian Small of Batavia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and sister: Mary.

James was a 1970 graduate of Pekin High School. He attended Parsons College. He worked as a farmer, business owner and caregiver. James enjoyed fishing and hunting. and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Per his wishes no services have been planned.

Memorials may be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa, 52625.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.