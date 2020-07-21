James E. Woods

James E. Woods, 80, of Houghton, IA, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.

Born August 13, 1939, in Henry County, Iowa, the son of Eugene Max and Ruby Leona (Parker) Woods. On September 15, 1964, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Rotzinger in Kahoka, MO.

Mr. Woods lived most of life in Henry County and has resided in Houghton for the last 10 years. He was employed at the Iowa Army Ordnance Plant. James served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He enjoyed fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife Betty of Houghton; a son, Eugene (Denise) Woods of Trenton, IA; a daughter, Lisa (Doug) Westercamp of Trenton, IA; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Woods of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and six sisters, Mary Blythe, Willa Church, Othal Woods, Shirley Stevens, Regina Ackles and Ethel May Woods in infancy.

According to his wishes, his body will be cremated. Private Graveside Service will be in the White Oak Cemetery with full military rites. There will be no visitation. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant is caring for James and his family.