James E. DePriest, Sr.

James E. DePriest, Sr., 96, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at the First Presbyterian Church, 902 South Walnut Street, Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Trey Hegar will officiate. The family will greet friends at a coffee following the celebration of life in the church Fellowship Hall. Friends may call to sign the register from 9 AM to 4 PM on Dec. 26 & 27 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Entombment will be 11:30 AM on Wed. Dec. 28 in the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Rockford, IL. The Reverend Jane Eesley, Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Rockford, will officiate. The family will greet friends at the cemetery chapel from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the First Presbyterian Church, the Mt. Pleasant Music Boosters or HCI Care Services. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

James Edward DePriest, Sr. was born July 14, 1920 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was the son of James Edward DePriest III and Marion Laura (Hutchins) DePriest. He moved to Chicago at age 14 and graduated from Amundsen High School there in 1938. He attended Wright Junior College. On July 26, 1958 at the Court Street Methodist Church in Rockford, IL, Jim was united in marriage to Lois Esther Traver. Mrs. DePriest died Sunday, June 23, 1996 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Jim was called to the service of his country for World War II. He was inducted into the United States Army on Nov. 24, 1942 in Chicago, IL. He became an Anti-Tank Radio Operator, serving 18 months in Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe with the 139 HQ 104 Timberwolf Infantry Division. He rose to be a Master Sergeant and earned the following awards: Expert & Combat Infantryman Badges, American Service and European-African-Middle Easter Service Medals, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Master Sergeant DePriest was awarded a Bronze Star for leadership, foresight and courageousness above and beyond the call of duty. He was honorably discharged from the Attack Company, 414th Infantry on November 5, 1945 at Camp San Luis Obispo, California.

Jim returned home and for 27 years, worked as a salesman for the Ryser Brothers Food Corp, a restaurant and food service supply company. He then purchased and operated the Mahan Food Corp in Rockford, IL for 15 years. Never to retire, Jim accepted a sales position with the Rockford Paper Company. Following his move to Mt. Pleasant, Jim worked for the Batey Sawmill of Mt. Pleasant.

During his years in Rockford, Jim was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He became a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant and served the church as an Elder. He helped organize and was a member of the Lions Club in Mt. Pleasant. Jim was a spell-binding story teller. He wrote poetry and sang. With his memory, he sometimes sang songs that had been lost in history to most. Jim loved to watch his children perform in their many arts. Up until his last few months, Jim was often present to watch his grandchildren in their performances.

Those thankful for sharing in Jim’s life include his 2 children and their spouses – James Edward & Marlene DePriest, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant and Linda & Rich Alden of Charlotte, NC; 8 grandchildren – Colin, Kyle, Caitlyn & Callie DePriest and Joshua, Staci, Michael and Brandi Alden, as well as a host of friends who loved and treasured Jim Sr.

His parents, wife, 4 sisters – Elizabeth Slaughter, Helene Anderson, Leela Crawford and Carol Lehman and a step brother – Paul Dickinson, precede Jim in death.