James D. Johnson

James D. Johnson, 55, of Nichols, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Morning Sun Fire and Rescue or to the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa in memory of James. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

James Dean Johnson was born on June 26, 1964, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Bernice (Kasper) Johnson. James work for NAPA and enjoyed working on cars, mechanical work and fishing.

James will be deeply missed by his mother, Bernice Gardner of Nichols; son, David (Tosha) Johnson of Harper; four grandchildren, Alex, Jeremiah, Gracie and Isaiah and sister, Theresa Sexton of Nichols.