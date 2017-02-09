James D. “Dan” Simpson

February 8, 2017 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on February 17, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held that same day, beginning at 10:00 a.m., where the family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Round Prairie Baptist Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.