James Brady Young

James Brady Young age 89 passed away September 24, 2018 at Henry County Health Center.

Per his wishes his body has been cremated. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery and private memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established for the Jefferson County Hospital and Arbor Court Care Center Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Jim was born in Fairfield, June 12, 1929 to Warren E. and Mary Helen Whitney Young. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1947 and went on to Parsons College. He then joined his father at Young Monument Company where he worked for many years.

He married Norma J. Achenbach, October 26th, 1957 in Memphis, MO. They have 4 children, Jeffrey Carter Young, deceased (Rhonda) Fairfield, IA, Warren James Young (Diane) Eldridge, IA, Cheryl Lynn Walker, Kirksville, MO, Holly Jo Burden (Jim), Mt. Pleasant, IA. They have 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the Elks and spent 4 years in the National Guard 34th Division Band.

He enjoyed sports, was a Hawkeye fan and loved to play golf. He especially excelled in track while in High School.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He and Norma liked to travel and loved to dance.

Jim was greatly loved and will truly be missed.

