James “Bill” William Hileman

James “Bill” William Hileman, 88 of Wayland, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at his home.

His body has been cremated and a private family graveside burial will be held at a later date at the North Hill Cemetery, near Wayland. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorial may be designated to the North Hill Cemetery.

Bill was born August 29, 1932 in New London, Iowa the son of James Everett and Edith Lorene (Kauffman) Hileman.

He was raised in Salem until his family moved to Wayland. He graduated from Wayland High School in 1950, joined the US Navy following High School, serving 2 years in Guam. He later attended Iowa Wesleyan College and the University of Iowa College of Dentistry on the GI bill.

He began his dental career in Corning, IA before owning and operating a successful dental practice in downtown Chicago. He retired and headed for the warmth of Arizona and California, returning to Wayland in 2013 to care for his ailing brother and to be close to family. He loved Iowa Hawkeye Athletics and enjoyed traveling and sharing the world with his mother.

Survivors include his beloved sister Patty (Roger) Rullman of Aurora, IN and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Michael.