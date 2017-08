Jail Referendum Passes

The public measure asking Henry County voters to authorize $9.1 million dollars to build a new jail and law center passed by 84.7%. There was 22.3% voter turn out. 3059 votes were cast and of that total there were 2,592 yes votes and 465 no votes.

yes no

Absentee 1,046 133

Central 181 66

Ward 1 138 18

Ward 2 143 36

Ward 3 140 28

Ward 4 123 18

Northeast 152 32

Northwest 195 23

Southeast 306 68

Southwest 168 43