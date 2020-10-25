Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Reiling

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Reiling, 76, of New London, IA, formally Port Byron, IL, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home in New London. Private Family Services will be held at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron.

Jackie was born July 2, 1944, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy Volk. She married Larrie Reiling, January 28, 1961.

Jackie enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, and baking the best cookies. She also enjoyed fishing and boating on the Mississippi and traveling with her husband. She loved shopping with her grand-daughters and watching their sport activities.

Survivors include her husband; her daughter, Lori White of Mt. Pleasant, IA; granddaughters, Marissa White and Mandi White, great-granddaughter, Malayna White; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Dixie Volk; and sister-in-law, Linda Reiling. Her son, Jerald Reiling and son-in-law, Dan White, preceded Jackie in death. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com