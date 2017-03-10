Jacqqlin Marie “Jackie” Pohren

Jacqqlin Marie “Jackie” Pohren, 74, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

Born September 29, 1942 in Kirksville, Missouri the daughter of Pearl and Daisy (Stice) Garrison. On June 14, 1958 she married Leonard Meade in Memphis, Missouri, he preceded her in death on October 6, 1982. On June 15, 1986 she married Gary R. Pohren in Donnellson, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband: Gary of Donnellson, Iowa; six children: Ron (Audrey) Meade of Niota, Illinois, Larry (Lisa) Meade of Fort Madison, Iowa, Alan (Chantelle) Meade of Mesa, Arizona, Vanessa Meade (Annie Sawasaki) of Anchorage, Alaska, Michelle (David) Pezley of Fort Madison, Iowa and Tony (Kim) Pohren of Donnellson, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Sarah (Duston) Ridinger, Craig (Shannon) Meade, Wesley Meade, Drew Meade, Trevor Pezley, Brandon Pezley, Jeff, Matthew and Cassandra; four great grandchildren: Miranda Ridinger, Elijah Ridinger, Jack Meade and Roman Meade; one sister: Ruth (Roger) DeBuhr of Donnellson, Iowa; one sister-in-law: Luzon (Ron) Anderson of Tupelo, Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard, five brothers and four sisters.

Jackie was a member of Donnellson United Methodist Church and the North Lee County Council of Churches. She was a Donnellson resident for over fifty years and for many years she was a caregiver for the elderly and children in the community. She enjoyed cooking for the church and her family, camping, fishing, gardening, canning, being with her children and grandchildren and filling her home with her family.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Peg Ellingson officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery near Donnellson, Iowa.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Raisin Em Up Daycare or Lee County Hospice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.