Jacob A. Nelson

Jacob A. Nelson, 21, of Lockridge passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017, as a result of injuries from a vehicle accident.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Lockridge School with Rev. Gloria Friedrich officiating. Burial will be in the New Sweden Lutheran Cemetery rural Lockridge. Friends may call after noon on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials may be directed to Midwest Old Threshers Association in his memory. Following the service at the cemetery, the family will greet friends for a time of food and fellowship on the grounds of Midwest Old Threshers.