Jackson Robert McCarty

Jackson Robert McCarty, born October 13, 2016, infant son of Renny J. and Hannah M. Newlon McCarty of Farmington, died January 3, 2017 in the emergency room at Van Buren County Hospital.

During his 2 short months here on earth he touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends. His life was a brief gift to us that will live on.

Survivors include his parents, a sister, Aubrey, a brother, Conrad, grandparents: Robert McCarty of Keosauqua, Dovie Shuffler of Birmingham, Douglas Newlon of Keosauqua and Natasha Newlon of Milton, great-grandparents: Judy Newlon of Keosauqua, Velva Brereton of Fairfield, Dorothy Cook of Libertyville, Linda McCarty of Bonaparte and Graham and Wendy Gage of England, aunts and uncles, Rick McCarty (Sierra) of Fairfield, Richard McCarty (Cady) of Richland and Emme Newlon of Milton and a great-aunt, Sheri Newlon (Mick Kite) of Keosauqua. He was preceded in death by four great-grandfathers, Jack Newlon, Richard McCarty, Clarence Cook and Lloyd Brereton, and an uncle, Robbie McCarty.

His body has been cremated and a memorial service will be at 7:00 P.M. Monday January 9, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with Larry Shipley officiating. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Monday prior to the service with family present from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home. Private burial of cremains will be at a later date. Memorials to the family may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 28321 Route J40, Keosauqua, IA 52565