Jackie McLachlan

Jackie L. McLachlan 63, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, December 22, 2017, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017, at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to HCI Hospice of Mt. Pleasant in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.