Jack Smith (final arrangements)

Jack Smith, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m., on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel with a Rosary said at 2 p.m. after which family will greet friends until 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with the Reverend Paul Connolly, celebrant. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church or H2O (Help To Others). Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born January 30, 1928, rural Mt. Pleasant, IA, Jack Edward was the son of Harry Owen and Marie Cecilia (Riley) Smith. He was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. On February 12, 1966, he married Mary Lou Braun at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington, IA.

Jack’s first job was driving a cab for Vera Shafer. He was a lifelong farmer, and also sold seed for Funk’s G Hybrid, then Lynks Seed, and later Mycogen Seed. He worked at H. Eugene Smith Construction Co. Inc., then Mt. Pleasant Supply Co-op and later at Chem Gro in Olds, IA.

A member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Jack also was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus in Burlington, IA. He was also active in the Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge. He raised cattle and loved the outdoors. Jack enjoyed pie and coffee with friends at Butch’s River Rock Café, Sunday afternoon drives, and he especially loved spending time with his family.

Along with his wife, Mary, of 53 years, Jack is survived by one daughter, Susan Smith of Mt. Pleasant, IA; one son, Michael Smith of Iowa City, IA; one sister, Martha Francy of New London, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Harriet Halliwill, Catherine Virginia Smith, and Mary Cecilia Merrell; and two brothers, H. Eugene Smith, and William R. Smith.