Jack Lefever Ritz

Jack Lefever Ritz, 78, of Fairfield, Iowa and formerly of Douds passed away on May 11, 2018 at Sunnybrook Living Care Center in Fairfield. He was born April 7, 1940 in Douds, Iowa to Henry Lefever and Marjorie Snelling Ritz. Jack grew up on the family farm outside of Douds and graduated from Douds High School in 1958. He married Linda Emmack in Fairfield on December 31, 1960. Together Jack and Linda raised two children in the Douds/Leando area and lived there until 2001 when they moved to rural Fairfield and lived right across the road from where Linda was raised.

Jack was very mechanically inclined, he could repair almost anything. He worked for American Chain and Cable and later for Rockwell Standard as a machinist and maintenance. Jack was an H.O. train fanatic, liked to garden and belonged to the Ham Radio club.

He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Sue Mier (Mike) of Ottumwa; two grandchildren, Philip Mier, Conner Mier; two brothers, Van Ritz (Doris), Denis Ritz; five nieces; many great nieces and nephews; companion, Paula Vandel; her daughter, Sarah Mickels; her son, Tom Vandel, and grandsons, Gabriel Mickels, and Seth Mickels.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; a son, Wayne Ritz; 3 brothers, Joseph Ritz, Thomas Ritz, Robert Ritz.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds. Burial will immediately follow the service in Leando Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jack’s honor may be made to Hospice Compassus. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.