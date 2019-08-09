Jack Lee Barber

Jack Lee Barber, 72, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 3:58 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born on September 15, 1946, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Elizabeth Flynn and Jack Barber. On July 15, 1978, he married Kathy Clingman in Nashua, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Kathy; three daughters: Shannon (Dave) Dannen of Grimes, Iowa, Stacy (Andy) Snaadt of West Point, Iowa and Stephanie (Jerry) Mohrfeld of West Point, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Kyleigh and Brody Dannen, Tyler, Teagan and Tanner Snaadt, Blake, Brant and Blaine Mohrfeld. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Jack attended Culver Stockton College. He worked as an industrial engineer and retired from Henniges Automotive in Keokuk, Iowa. He was involved with the West Point Ball Association and coached girls softball for a number of years. Jack was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and St. Louis Cardinal fan. He enjoyed boating and most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Tuesday, August 16, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Following the visitation, his body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis as celebrant.

There will be no burial at this time.

For the services, the family will be wearing St. Louis Cardinal attire in honor of Jack and invite you to do the same. A luncheon will be held following the Mass of Christian Burial at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Houghton, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com