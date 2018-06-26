Jack Hamburg

Jack Hamburg, 84, of rural Cantril, Iowa died at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, June 25, 2018. He was born February 23, 1934 to Fred and Teckla Fahlgren Hamburg in Illinois. He attended school there and moved with his family to Cantril, Iowa in 1951. He worked bridge construction for several years while dating Helen Wiley who he married in February 1955. Together Jack and Helen purchased a farm and had four sons, the pride and joy of their lives.

Jack was active in his community, a member of the United Methodist Church, and had served on various boards and committees. He was a long-time member of the Fox Valley School Board, a member of the Cantril Lions Club, was presently serving on the Maple Grove Cemetery Board and the Cantril Improvement Committee.

He was the sixth child in a family of seven and is survived by an older sister, Pearl Pottorf of Galesburg, Illinois; four sons, Jim (Sue) Hamburg of Cantril, Dave (Cindy) Hamburg of Cantril, Dwayne of the home, and Tim of Bloomfield, Iowa; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale, Paul and Glen Hamburg; two sisters, Edna Beresford and Pauline Woolley.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018 at Cantril United Methodist Church with Rev. Donna Olinger and Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. Memorial contributions made be made to Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril, Iowa or Cantril United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.