IWU Trustees Make Important Decision

Iowa Wesleyan University Is Moving Forward; Seeking Partnerships

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (Nov. 15, 2018) – Iowa Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees voted to move forward, continuing operations at the university after required funding was secured through support from alumni, friends, and community, and collaboration with the USDA Rural Development .

“We are very happy to continue the mission of Iowa Wesleyan, which is to educate the next generation of leaders and be an economic engine for Southeast Iowa,” said Annette Scieszinski, Board Chair.

According to Scieszinski, the Board will be actively pursuing new partnerships to create a more sustainable future for the university, community and region. A New Directions Team has been established to lead this effort.

“Given the current dynamics, the Board recognizes Iowa Wesleyan must evolve and innovate to broaden our reach. We are confident about the future, and will remain vigilant in our efforts to engage a new partner, strengthen the university and fortify our future.”

Many individuals in the community came together to fight for the university and this vital rural community, said Iowa Wesleyan University President Dr. Steve Titus. “We have been awed by the extraordinary response at this critical and historic moment. Now it is time to get to work to ensure our future,” Titus said.

“I want to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to our generous community, remarkable students, faculty and staff, and many other supporters – all who demonstrated a unified energy in the past few weeks. We appreciate your gifts, kind gestures, prayers and outpouring of support, all of which will allow us to continue our mission.”

“We have exemplified the Iowa Wesleyan spirit in the past few weeks by demonstrating leadership, resiliency, compassion and faith. It has been very rewarding to see our mission in action. We look forward to continuing to work together.”

Iowa Wesleyan University will continue to actively recruit students for the 2019-2020 school year, and to invite individuals and businesses into its philanthropic community, added Titus.

###

About Iowa Wesleyan University

Iowa Wesleyan University was founded in 1842 and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. The university was Iowa’s first co-educational institution of higher learning, and the oldest of its type west of the Mississippi River.