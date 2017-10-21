IWU Royalty Crowned Friday Night

Tiger Nation gathered in the center of the Iowa Wesleyan campus Friday night for Boom Night festivities as the local university celebrates Homecoming 2017. A highlight of the event was the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty by University President Steve Titus and his wife Sarah. Voting was so close for Prince and Princess that two of each were selected. Paul Dixon and Chaz Brown were both crowned Prince and Sydney Stauffer and Alegra Collett are the two Princesses. The 2017 Homecoming Queen is Marisol Gonzalez and the King is Tevin Yen. KILJ’s Theresa Rose talked with both….(play NEWS5 and NEWS6 back to back) The Royalty will participate in the parade this morning at 10 am and will be introduced at the Homecoming Football game this afternoon.